Top eight stories for today including President Joe Biden announced a raft of new measures in an effort to boost Covid vaccine supply; Italy entered a new phase of political upheaval after the resignation of Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte; Google said it will not make contributions to the 147 Republican lawmakers who voted against certifying the results of the 2020 presidential election, and more.

National

1.) Google said Tuesday that it will not make contributions to the 147 Republican lawmakers who voted against certifying the results of the 2020 presidential election.

(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

2.) President Joe Biden announced a raft of new measures Tuesday in an effort to boost Covid vaccine supply for a nation still in the throes of a deadly pandemic that continues to produce record fatalities on a daily basis.

(AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

3.) The likelihood of Covid transmission in schools is very low and teachers should go back to work there now, according to a paper published Tuesday by top researchers at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that is certain to add fuel to the growing controversy over school reopenings.

(AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

Regional

4.) Still carrying a massive backlog of unemployment claims, a state audit released Tuesday found many of the California Employment Development Department’s problems were self-inflicted and predicted it will continue hassling residents long after the pandemic.

(Courthouse News photo/Nick Cahill)

5.) Los Angeles County Superior Court officials asked the county health department on Tuesday to prioritize the Covid vaccinations of thousands of court employees who continue to work in courtrooms across the county.

(Courthouse News photo/Nathan Solis)

International

6.) Italy entered a new phase of political upheaval on Tuesday after a clash of personalities and objectives inside the center-left governing coalition led to the resignation of Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte and left a struggling nation rudderless at a time of grave national crisis.

(AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)

7.) EU public authorities must accept cash as payment but can refuse coins and notes for reasons of public interest, the union’s high court ruled on Tuesday.

(Arne Dedert/dpa via AP)

8.) EU labor laws protect disabled workers from being treated differently than both nondisabled co-workers and others with disabilities, the union’s highest court ruled Tuesday.

(Courthouse News photo/Molly Quell)