Top eight CNS stories for today including Kenneth Starr returned to the Senate to make the case that impeachment is a divisive, overused political weapon; An internal business document obtained by Courthouse News sheds light on the company founded by Rudy Giuliani’s now-indicted former associates Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman; A new poll shows President Donald Trump’s reelection prospects have notably improved from just three months ago, and more.

National

1.) Kenneth Starr, once the independent counsel leading the charge to impeach President Bill Clinton, returned to the Senate Monday to make the case that impeachment is a divisive, overused political weapon.

2.) Bolstered by approval of his handling of the economy and increased support from independents, President Donald Trump’s reelection prospects have notably improved from just three months ago, according to a new poll.

3.) The Supreme Court on Monday allowed a Trump administration rule to take effect that would make it harder for immigrants to receive green cards if they rely on public benefits programs like food stamps.

Regional

4.) Wisconsin’s Democratic governor on Monday fulfilled his promise to create a nonpartisan board to draw new legislative maps following the 2020 census, bringing focus back to an issue that helped define partisan politics in the state and nationwide over the last decade.

5.) Two Arizona ballot-handling practices hamper the voting rights of minorities, and one state law was written to do just that, an en banc Ninth Circuit ruled Monday in a federal lawsuit filed by Democrats in the Republican-dominated state.

6.) Hundreds of teachers dressed in red descended Monday on the Virginia Capitol to support education funding bills totaling $2 billion over two years, which passed their first legislative hurdles.

International

7.) Italy’s liberal and left-wing voters are letting out a collective sigh of relief after the country’s former interior minister and far-right leader Matteo Salvini was defeated Sunday in regional elections in Emilia-Romagna, a bastion of left-wing politics in Italy.

8.) Stamped with “confidential” watermarks, an internal business document obtained by Courthouse News sheds light on the company founded by Rudy Giuliani’s now-indicted former associates Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman.