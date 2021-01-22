Your Thursday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top eight stories for today including social media platform Parler will remain offline for now; Texas’ ban on a common abortion procedure came before the full Fifth Circuit; Europe’s top rights court found Russia committed several human rights violations during its brief 2008 war with the former Soviet republic of Georgia, and more.

National

1.) Parler — the social media platform favored by conservatives and many in the insurrectionist mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol — will remain offline for now, after a federal judge ruled Amazon was under no obligation to continue to host the social media app after it let users post violent content leading up to and during the Jan. 6 riot.

(Christophe Gateau/dpa via AP)

2.) The House has yet to send the article of impeachment against the 45th president to the Senate, now also controlled by Democrats, but Speaker Nancy Pelosi called it only a matter of time Thursday.

(Senate Television via AP)

3.) President Joe Biden’s administration told global leaders Thursday that the United States will rescind the Trump administration’s attempted withdrawal from the United Nations health agency.

(AP Photo/Anja Niedringhaus)

4.) With the congressional stamp of approval imminent, Pete Buttigieg could soon oversee the new administration’s ambitious $1.9 trillion infrastructure plan as transportation secretary.

(Image via Courthouse News)

Regional

5.) Texas’ ban on the most common abortion procedure during the second trimester came before the full 14-judge panel of the Fifth Circuit on Thursday, with arguments invoking gruesome images of fetal dismemberment.

(AP Photo/Eric Gay)

6.) A federal judge granted preliminary approval Thursday to a massive settlement for Flint residents who were poisoned by contaminated water.

(AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

International

7.) Russia committed several human rights violations during its brief 2008 war with the former Soviet republic of Georgia, Europe’s top rights court held Thursday.

(AP Photo/George Abdaladze)

8.) On the seventh anniversary of the violent and historic Maidan uprising in Ukraine, Europe’s human rights court on Thursday ruled that Ukrainian police and authorities committed widespread abuses against protesters.

(AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)