Your Friday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top eight stories for today including President-elect Joe Biden called for more federal involvement in creating vaccination sites and getting more shots in arms; The global death toll from the novel coronavirus pandemic surpassed 2 million; Los Angeles health officials hope mass vaccination sites like the one opened at Dodger Stadium will turn the tide, and more.

Sign up for the CNS Top Eight, a roundup of the day’s top stories delivered directly to your inbox Monday through Friday.

National

1.) During a Friday speech, President-elect Joe Biden called for more federal involvement in creating vaccination sites, mobile clinics and getting more shots in the arms of frontline workers and people over the age of 65.

(AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

2.) As the clock ticks down to President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration amid looming threats of violence, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi tapped a retired general on Friday to investigate security at the U.S Capitol.

(Courthouse News photo/Brandi Buchman)

3.) A poll conducted in the days following the deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol found that Donald Trump has the lowest job approval rating of his presidency, while most voters have a favorable view of Joe Biden’s conduct since the election, including his Cabinet selections and policy proposals.

(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Regional

4.) Los Angeles health officials hope mass vaccination sites like the one opened Friday at Dodger Stadium will turn the tide in a county ravaged by the Covid-19 pandemic.

(Courthouse News photo/Nathan Solis)

5.) Little Rock FBI agents on Thursday arrested the man caught on video repeatedly striking a Capitol police officer with a flagpole during the violent mob attack in Washington last week.

(AP Photo/John Minchillo)

6.) Days after Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol in an effort to stop the confirmation of President-elect Joe Biden’s win, gun-rights groups are heading to Virginia’s capital for an annual rally that shares faces and themes with the Washington mob.

(Photo via Virginia Citizens Defense League/Facebook)

International

7.) The death toll from the novel coronavirus pandemic surpassed 2 million on Friday and the World Health Organization warned the global health crisis may get even worse as people weary of restrictions let down their guard and contagious strains of the virus spread around the globe.

(AP Photo/Peter Dejong)

8.) The Dutch government offered its resignation to the king on Friday after a report detailed its role in a 2019 scandal over the mismanagement of childcare subsidies.

(AP Photo/Peter Dejong)