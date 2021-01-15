Your Thursday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top eight stories for today including Earth experienced the second-warmest year on record in 2020; President-elect Joe Biden unveiled an ambitious $1.9 trillion spending plan; Europe’s highest court ruled an Italian border region can continue giving its residents a discount at the fuel pump to keep them from cruising over to Slovenia to buy cheaper fuel, and more.

Sign up for the CNS Top Eight, a roundup of the day’s top stories delivered directly to your inbox Monday through Friday.

National

1.) President-elect Joe Biden unveiled an ambitious spending plan Thursday calling for $1.9 trillion in federal spending to assist struggling American families and workers while allocating significant dollars to the vaccination rollout and the reopening of shuttered schools.

(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

2.) Debtors are not entitled to immediately reunite with their impounded property once they declare bankruptcy, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled Thursday.

(Courthouse News photo/Jack Rodgers)

3.) The number of Americans applying for unemployment insurance benefits surpassed 1 million last week for the first time since August, according to the Department of Labor’s weekly report.

(AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Regional

4.) Ten months into the coronavirus pandemic, the spread of Covid-19 shows no signs of slowing down in Georgia, with cases and deaths reaching record highs over the past week.

(AP Photo/John Bazemore)

5.) Former Michigan Governor Rick Snyder appeared in court Thursday morning to plead not guilty to state charges of willful neglect stemming from the contaminated-water crisis in Flint that began during his time in office.

(Cody Scanlan/MLive.com via AP)

International

6.) Planet Earth experienced the second-warmest year on record in 2020, according to scientists at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

7.) An Italian border region can continue giving its residents a discount at the fuel pump to keep them from cruising over to Slovenia to buy cheaper fuel, Europe’s highest court ruled on Thursday.

(Image by IADE-Michoko from Pixabay via Courthouse News)

8.) The European Court of Justice has now heard cases in all 24 official EU languages after taking up the case of an Irish language advocate who wants pet medicine labels to be printed in both English and Irish.

(AP Photo/Peter Morrison)