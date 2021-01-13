Your Wednesday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top eight stories for today including President Donald Trump was impeached for the second time in his single term; California health officials will reshuffle priorities to allow anyone over the age of 65 to receive the coronavirus vaccine; An EU magistrate said all member states should be allowed to bring privacy complaints against companies regardless of where they are headquartered, and more.

National

1.) The 45th president of the United States was impeached for the second time in his single term Wednesday for his incitement of a bloody melee at the U.S. Capitol after sowing unrest over the 2020 election results for weeks.

2.) A professional racecar driver given a 16-year prison sentence for running payday lending schemes fought at the Supreme Court on Wednesday to upend a $1.27 billion restitution order.

Regional

3.) California health officials will reshuffle vaccine priorities to allow anyone over the age of 65 to receive the vaccine, as demand among health care workers continues to decrease.

4.) The University of Iowa asked an Eighth Circuit panel Wednesday to rule that university officials are not individually liable for violating a Christian student group’s First Amendment rights.

5.) Compounding dumps by Twitter and the PGA in the fallout from last week’s insurrectionist assault on the Capitol, New York City will sever all city contracts with Donald Trump’s companies, Mayor Bill be Blasio announced Wednesday.

6.) Saying that New York will soon produce half of its energy from renewable sources, Governor Andrew Cuomo unveiled plans Wednesday to build statewide infrastructure for the generation and transmission of wind and solar power.

International

7.) All member states should be allowed to bring privacy complaints against companies, regardless of where they are headquartered, an adviser to the EU’s high court concluded Wednesday.

8.) The largest mafia trial in three decades kicked off on Wednesday against hundreds of people prosecutors say are connected to the cocaine empire run by the ‘ndrangheta, Italy’s most powerful and feared organized criminal group based in the poor southern region of Calabria.

