Top eight stories for today including the Department of Health and Human Services urged states to start vaccinating everyone 65 and older and to stop reserving two shots per person; One of the country’s biggest labor unions joined with four ride-share drivers in a constitutional challenge to California’s Proposition 22; Ireland’s prime minister said on he will issue a formal apology for the widespread abuse unwed mothers and their children suffered during much of the 20th century, and more.

National

1.) In efforts to speed up Covid vaccination rates, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services on Tuesday urged states to start vaccinating everyone 65 and older and to stop reserving two shots per person.

2.) The federal prosecutor leading criminal cases against the pro-Trump mob that stormed the Capitol building last week says authorities will pursue tougher charges against the rioters in the weeks ahead, and that the number of cases could grow into the hundreds.

3.) Facing a historic second impeachment for inciting a violent mob to overtake the Capitol, embattled President Donald Trump on Tuesday defended the remarks he made at a rally just before the deadly insurrection.

4.) The single-dollar court verdict against a DJ who groped Taylor Swift helped the Supreme Court grapple Tuesday with a guttered free-speech case against a public college.

5.) Students involved in the 2019 standoff with a Native American leader at the Washington Monument argued Tuesday before the Sixth Circuit to reinstate harassment and invasion of privacy claims against comedian Kathy Griffin and a New York doctor.

Regional

6.) One of the country’s biggest labor unions joined with four ride-share drivers Tuesday in a constitutional challenge to Proposition 22, the most expensive ballot initiative in U.S. history that exempts firms like Uber, Lyft and Instacart from treating drivers as employees under California law.

7.) A heavily fortified Texas Capitol, a small presence of protesters and tents where required Covid-19 tests were being administered greeted lawmakers and a limited number of visitors on the opening day of the 87th legislative session, scaled down by the pandemic and threats of violence following last week’s attack on the U.S. Capitol.

International

8.) Ireland’s prime minister said on Tuesday he will issue a formal apology for the widespread abuse unwed mothers and their children suffered inside institutions run by the state and Catholic Church during much of the 20th century.

