Your Friday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top eight stories for today including California Governor Gavin Newsom released a budget proposal chalked with billions for the state’s Covid-19 response and school reopenings; The decentralized rollout of the Covid-19 vaccine in the United States is moving slower than anticipated, but a massive boost in funding could help; Europe and the Americas are setting new grim coronavirus records, and more.

National

1.) The decentralized rollout of the Covid-19 vaccine in the United States is moving slower than anticipated, but a massive boost in funding this week — and a new plan from President-elect Joe Biden — could alleviate some of states’ most pressing concerns about distribution.

2.) In a scathing speech, President-elect Joe Biden called President Donald Trump an embarrassment, unfit for office and said he was glad the current president will not attend the inauguration.

3.) A stalled economic recovery took a backslide in December, as 140,000 more jobs were lost while coronavirus cases surged during the holiday season.

4.) Caught in the crossfire of the Trump campaign’s 2020 election fraud claims, a voting machine company brought a $1.3 billion defamation suit Friday over the “demonstrably false” allegations from attorney Sidney Powell that it had helped “steal the vote” from President Donald Trump.

Regional

5.) Taking advantage of an unexpected windfall spurred by overperforming tax receipts at the tail end of 2020, California Governor Gavin Newsom released a budget proposal Friday chalked with billions for the state’s Covid-19 response and school reopenings.

6.) The Department of Justice brought illegal-entry charges Friday against a West Virginia state lawmaker who broke into the U.S. Capitol this week during a chaotic and violent attack.

7.) In a key test case for the “sharing” economy, the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court seemed highly unsympathetic Friday to a car-share app accused of skirting rental-car rules at Boston’s Logan Airport.

International

8.) With the death toll from the pandemic nearing 2 million, Europe and the Americas are setting new grim records as ever more people fall ill and die from the novel coronavirus.

