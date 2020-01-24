Your Friday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top eight CNS stories for today including House managers wrapped up their opening arguments in President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial; The federal government sued California over its ban on private prisons; Tens of thousands of protesters returned to the streets in France to express their anger over proposals to overhaul the country’s pension system, and more.

National

1.) Winding down their opening arguments Friday, impeachment managers said the speed of President Donald Trump’s unprecedented coverup was matched only by that of the White House to obstruct Congress once Trump’s unconstitutional efforts to boost his 2020 election chances drew scrutiny.

2.) In the pressure campaign to oust Ukrainian Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch, President Trump appears to have told two of Rudy Giuliani’s now-indicted associates in a recorded conversation to “take her out,” according to an explosive report.

3.) You are what you eat, and those who subsist on Fox News tend to deny that President Trump withheld Ukraine aid for corrupt purposes, a report published Friday from the Pew Research Center shows.

Regional

4.) Still digging itself out from a $105 million jury verdict, Sacramento County officials on Friday defended its decision to clamp down on a longstanding riverside gravel mine and asked the Ninth Circuit to drill into the mammoth judgment.

5.) The federal government Friday sued California over its ban on private prisons, claiming the new law is unconstitutional, discriminates against the federal government and obstructs its ability to carry out operations.

6.) Two people were killed when a propylene tank exploded in a Houston machine shop’s warehouse early Friday and damaged hundreds of homes.

International

7.) For the past four years, Poland has been at the heart of a uniquely European fight between nationalist politicians and European Union institutions over who gets to decide how an EU nation’s laws are made and its courts are run.

8.) Tens of thousands of protesters returned to the streets in France on Friday to express their anger over proposals to overhaul the country’s pension system, but there are signs long-running strikes are waning.