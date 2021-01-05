Your Tuesday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top eight stories for today including Georgia voters finally went to the polls to decide control of the Senate; The EPA finalized a transparency rule that will exclude the anonymized data long instrumental in curbing pollution; The World Health Organization said the bumpy rollout of vaccines against the novel coronavirus was to be expected, and more.

Sign up for the CNS Top Eight, a roundup of the day’s top stories delivered directly to your inbox Monday through Friday.

National

1.) Georgia voters finally went to the polls Tuesday to choose whether Republicans David Perdue and Kelly Leoffler or Democrats Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock will represent them in the U.S. Senate in a runoff contest, an encore to the rancorous 2020 elections.

(AP Photo/Ben Gray)

2.) Tying a bow on four years of deregulation, Trump’s Environmental Protection Agency finalized a transparency rule Tuesday that will exclude the anonymized data long instrumental in curbing pollution.

3.) Standing up for vulnerable Americans whom the Covid-19 pandemic has brought to the brink, seven attorneys general joined New York’s top prosecutor Tuesday in a court challenge of interest rates that President Trump has allowed to go sky high, a boon for predatory payday lenders.

(AP Photo/Sid Hastings)

4.) The First Circuit struggled Tuesday with a policy that lets border agents look through the phones or laptops of travelers returning from abroad.

(Courthouse News photo/Barbara Leonard)

5.) Balking at methodology that put the population of the Shawnee Tribe at zero when it has thousands of members, the D.C. Circuit ordered an injunction Tuesday on how the government administers coronavirus-relief funds to Native Americans.

(Mike Clark/The Billings Gazette via AP)

Regional

6.) A Wisconsin prosecutor announced Tuesday that none of the officers involved in the police shooting of a Black man in Kenosha last August will face criminal charges, prompting the community to brace for another round of protests.

(AP Photo/Morry Gash)

7.) The Eighth Circuit on Tuesday blocked Arkansas’ persistent efforts to usher in some of the nation’s most restrictive abortion measures, striking down a pair of laws barring the procedure after 18 weeks of pregnancy and on the basis of a prenatal diagnosis of Down syndrome.

(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

International

8.) The World Health Organization on Tuesday said the bumpy rollout of vaccines around the world against the novel coronavirus was to be expected for an endeavor so complex and unprecedented.

(Andrew Milligan/PA via AP)