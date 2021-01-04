Your Monday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top eight stories for today including the United Kingdom imposed a new lockdown while becoming the first nation in the world to use the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine; California Governor Gavin Newsom said he will press lawmakers for an additional $300 million to jumpstart the state’s lagging vaccine distribution efforts; President Donald Trump awarded the Medal of Freedom to Congressman Devin Nunes, and more.

National

1.) President-elect Joe Biden headlined an Atlanta drive-in rally Monday to stump for Democratic Senate candidates Jon Ossoff and the Reverend Raphael Warnock ahead of Tuesday’s pivotal runoff elections that will decide control of the chamber.

(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

2.) President Donald Trump awarded the Medal of Freedom on Monday to Congressman Devin Nunes, and Trump’s fellow ally, Representative Jim Jordan, is slated to receive the nation’s highest civilian honor next week.

(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Regional

3.) California Governor Gavin Newsom said Monday he will press lawmakers for an additional $300 million to jumpstart the state’s lagging vaccine distribution efforts.

(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

4.) Completing a project years in the making, long before the pandemic brought international interest in the unassuming bicycle, New York put the finishing touches on a record-setting 750 miles of contiguous trail.

(Credit: Parks & Trails New York via Courthouse News)

5.) A hotly contested Texas policy that halted abortions during the early days of the pandemic forced hundreds of women to travel out of state for care and led to a spike in later-term abortions after the policy was abandoned, a new study finds.

(AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

International

6.) Faced with an escalating coronavirus crisis, the United Kingdom on Monday imposed a new lockdown and also became the first nation in the world to use the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, an antidote that experts hope will become a centerpiece in the global fight against the pandemic.

(Stefan Rousseau/Pool Photo via AP)

7.) Climate scientists predict temperatures in Earth’s cities — which will be home to 70% of the planet’s residents by 2050 — could spike by nearly 8 degrees.

(AP Photo/Rafael Yaghobzadeh)

8.) Citing concerns for the WikiLeaks founder’s mental health, a British judge on Monday rejected America’s request to extradite Julian Assange.

(Elizabeth Cook/PA via AP)