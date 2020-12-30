Your Wednesday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top eight stories for today including the House of Commons overwhelmingly backed a trade deal the British government reached with the European Union to keep goods flowing across the English Channel after Britain leaves the bloc; Nashville police went on the defensive amid reports they were warned last year about the man who detonated a bomb on a downtown street Christmas morning; The CDC urged Americans to step up social distancing and other measures to curb the spread of Covid-19 as a new strain circulates, and more.

Sign up for the CNS Top Eight, a roundup of the day’s top stories delivered directly to your inbox Monday through Friday.

National

1.) Officials from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention urged Americans on Wednesday to step up social distancing and other measures to curb the spread of Covid-19, a day after confirming a more contagious strain of the virus had reached the United States.

(AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

2.) Against the warning from top Republicans that such a challenge would go down “like a shot dog,” Senator Josh Hawley on Wednesday mounted the body’s first effort to unwind the Electoral College certification of President-elect Joe Biden’s November win.

(AP Photo/Susan Walsh, Pool)

Regional

3.) Nashville police went on the defensive Wednesday amid reports the girlfriend of the man who detonated a bomb Christmas morning on a downtown street had warned them in August 2019 that he was building bombs in an RV at his home.

(AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

4.) Seeking to close a student learning gap exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic, California Governor Gavin Newsom announced $2 billion in financial incentives Wednesday aimed at encouraging schools to safely relaunch in-person instruction as early as February.

(AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

5.) Minnesota’s highest court unanimously upheld the state’s nonconsensual-porn statute Wednesday, bringing holiday cheer to privacy advocates and a year-end letdown to free-speech groups.

(Photo via Jonathunder/Wikipedia Commons)

International

6.) After four and a half years of acrimonious debate over Brexit, the House of Commons on Wednesday overwhelmingly backed a trade deal the British government reached with the European Union to keep goods flowing across the English Channel after Britain leaves the bloc on New Year’s Day.

(AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

7.) The European Union and China on Wednesday reached a major business investment deal that lets European firms into lucrative Chinese markets and calls for China to ban forced labor and ramp up efforts to protect the environment.

(Johanna Geron, Pool Photo via AP)

8.) Authorizing its second Covid-19 vaccine, Britain became the first country to give the green light to an affordable, easy-to-store vaccine made by Oxford University and AstraZeneca Wednesday.

(Steve Parsons/PA via AP)