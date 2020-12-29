Your Tuesday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top eight stories for today including the EU and China are poised to reach a major deal that opens China’s lucrative domestic markets to European companies; Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell refused to schedule a vote on the House-passed bill that would increase stimulus checks from $600 to $2,000; Vice President-elect Kamala Harris received her first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, and more.

Sign up for the CNS Top Eight, a roundup of the day’s top stories delivered directly to your inbox Monday through Friday.

National

1.) Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell refused Tuesday to schedule a vote on the House-passed bill that would increase the Covid-19 stimulus checks for Americans from $600 to $2,000.

(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

2.) A federal appeals court has sided with more than a dozen members of Congress in their attempt to get their hands on details about the Trump Organization’s lease on the luxury hotel located in the capital’s historic Old Post Office building.

(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

3.) President-elect Joe Biden hit the Trump administration again Tuesday, saying its plan to distribute coronavirus vaccines to the American people is insufficient as the pandemic continues to spread out of control in all corners of the nation.

(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

4.) Vice President-elect Kamala Harris received her first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine on Tuesday, 22 days out from Inauguration Day.

(AP Photo/Ben Gray)

5.) The Trump administration failed to satisfy the requirements of a landmark settlement when it sought to impose new rules governing the detention and release of immigrant children in federal custody and therefore cannot terminate the agreement, a Ninth Circuit panel ruled Tuesday.

(AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

Regional

6.) A Sixth Circuit panel ruled Tuesday that Cincinnati school officials are not entitled to governmental immunity from civil rights claims brought by the estate of an 8-year-old who committed suicide after repeated bullying.

International

7.) In a blow to President-elect Joe Biden, the European Union and China are poised to reach a major deal that opens China’s lucrative domestic markets to European companies and includes commitments from the repressive Chinese regime to beef up its environmental goals and ban forced labor.

(AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

8.) Even with the pandemic keeping many journalists out of the field, there were only three fewer members of the media killed in 2020 as compared with last year, according to an annual tally out Tuesday from Reporters Without Borders.