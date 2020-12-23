Your Wednesday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top eight stories for today including drugmakers Pfizer and BioNTech announced they will supply the U.S. with an additional 100 million doses of its vaccine for Covid-19 by next summer; President Donald Trump made good on his vow to veto the 2021 national defense spending bill; The Second Circuit ruled the government need not release statistics on guns used in suicides or attempted suicides, and more.

National

1.) Ramping up production, drugmakers Pfizer and BioNTech announced Wednesday that they will supply the United States with an additional 100 million doses of its vaccine for Covid-19 by July of next year.

2.) The U.S. government need not release statistics on guns used in suicides or attempted suicides, the Second Circuit ruled Wednesday, reversing what had been a victory for gun-regulation advocates.

3.) President Donald Trump made good on his vow Wednesday to veto the 2021 national defense spending bill, queuing up a showdown in Congress where a supermajority of both the House and Senate could override him.

4.) Accusing the government of scapegoating her to make up for its aborted prosecution of Jeffrey Epstein, Ghislaine Maxwell told a federal judge Wednesday that her relationship with the late pedophile is no reason to deny her bail.

Regional

5.) A 1974 Ohio law that criminalizes possession of a firearm while intoxicated does not violate the Second Amendment and can be enforced against citizens in their own homes, a divided state high court ruled Wednesday.

6.) On top of over $2 million in damages a court ordered he and his anti-abortion cohorts to pay last year for secretly recording abortion providers, David Daleiden and his associates were hit with another $13.6 million bill for Planned Parenthood’s legal costs this week.

Science

7.) In a research effort four decades in the making, experts have constructed a comprehensive picture on the health of the bunchgrass prairie, one of the most endangered ecosystems in North America.

8.) Nine thousand years ago, a Mediterranean tsunami as much as 150 feet high swept across the spot where the ancient settlement of Tel Dor in northwest Israel would later be built.

