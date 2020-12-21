Your Monday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top eight stories for today including a potentially dangerous mutation of the novel coronavirus found to be spreading rapidly in the United Kingdom is causing alarm across the world; House Democrats claim Trump administration health officials tried to bury alarming information in scientific reports on the outbreak; The House and Senate are set to vote on a $900 billion coronavirus stimulus package, and more.

National

1.) The Democratic leader of a House panel overseeing the federal government’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic said Monday that Trump administration health officials tried to bury alarming information in scientific reports on the outbreak.

2.) With 30 days remaining until he is inaugurated, President-elect Joe Biden on Monday received his first dose of vaccine against Covid-19.

3.) Maybe looking for a Christmas miracle, President Donald Trump petitioned the U.S. Supreme Court on another of his unsuccessful challenges to his 2020 election loss, this one focused on the law governing mail-in Pennsylvania ballots.

4.) The House and Senate are set to vote late Monday on a $900 billion coronavirus stimulus package that includes direct payments to most Americans and more funding for state and local governments.

Regional

5.) During the pandemic, Colorado’s gone to pot. Between January and October, the Colorado Department of Revenue reported the state marijuana industry sold $1.8 billion worth of marijuana, surpassing last year’s total sales.

6.) A restaurant owner whose viral video showed a film production’s dining area operating next to the patio she was forced to close sued California officials in federal court Sunday aiming to overturn the outdoor dining ban part of state orders meant to curb Covid-19 transmission.

International

7.) A potentially dangerous mutation of the novel coronavirus found to be spreading rapidly in the United Kingdom is causing alarm across the world and prompting countries to close off travel with Britain.

8.) As Covid-19 continues to plague the world, scientists on Monday revealed new insights into the now-eradicated smallpox virus and how lessons learned from it helped guide modern medicine to a vaccine for the latest virus.

