Your Friday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top eight stories for today including the Supreme Court called it premature to rule on an executive order that directs census officials to exclude undocumented immigrants in the count to apportion congressional seats; California’s unemployment rate dropped again to 8.2%, marking sixth straight months of improvement; The World Health Organization warned that difficult months lie ahead in the pandemic despite the distribution of vaccines, and more.

National

1.) Throwing out a challenge from New York state, the Supreme Court called it premature Friday to rule on an executive order that directs census officials to exclude undocumented immigrants as part of the count to apportion seats in Congress.

2.) “Victory is life” not for Star Trek, but for Dr. Seuss, whose publisher emerged victorious Friday in a copyright fight at the Ninth Circuit over the children’s classic “Oh, the Places You’ll Go.”

3.) Two years to the day after Amber Heard published an editorial describing the backlash she faced as a domestic abuse survivor, a Virginia judge ordered the actress to produce her arrest record as part of discovery in a defamation case brought by her ex-husband Johnny Depp.

4.) Vice President Mike Pence, his wife and the surgeon general were televised Friday morning as they received the vaccine against the novel coronavirus.

Regional

5.) California’s unemployment rate dropped again in November to 8.2%, marking sixth straight months of improvement as the state added more jobs last month than anywhere else but Texas.

6.) Suspending the merit-based screening system that for years has guided admissions to New York City’s most selective middle schools, Mayor Bill de Blasio framed the move as a long-needed step toward desegregation.

International

7.) With the number of Covid-19 deaths and infections continuing to climb and mark new grim records, the World Health Organization on Friday warned that difficult months lie ahead despite the distribution of vaccines.

8.) The United Nations’ high court held Friday it has jurisdiction to hear a South American border dispute dating back to the 1800s.

