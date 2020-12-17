Your Thursday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top eight stories for today including environmental groups wrapped up two weeks of hearings in a unique case that could force the oil giant Shell to dramatically reduce greenhouse gas emissions; Florida’s elected clerks have worked their way into the heart of the court system by acting as online cashier and collecting millions of dollars in “convenience” fees; A second Covid-19 vaccine was recommended for emergency use by advisers to the FDA, and more.

National

1.) Federal investigators warned Thursday a massive U.S. cybersecurity breach thought to be the work of Russian hackers continues to threaten government networks and the private sector.

(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

2.) A second Covid-19 vaccine was recommended for emergency use by advisers to the Food and Drug Administration on Thursday, meaning distribution nationwide could start as soon as next week.

(AP Photo/Hans Pennink)

3.) President-elect Joe Biden on Thursday picked North Carolina’s top environmental regulator to become the first Black man to lead the Environmental Protection Agency.

(Chuck Liddy/The News & Observer via AP)

4.) For the first time in the nation’s history, a Native American has been chosen to lead the department that oversees and manages America’s most cherished parks, waterways and tribal lands.

(AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

Regional

5.) Florida’s elected clerks have worked their way into the heart of the court system by acting as online cashier and collecting millions of dollars in “convenience” fees through a for-profit corporation that is owned by the clerks and avoids sunshine laws.

6.) The Wisconsin Supreme Court heard arguments Thursday in a case retroactively examining state health officials’ ability to issue coronavirus safety orders in the face of surging infections and deaths.

(William Glasheen/The Post-Crescent via AP)

International

7.) A group of environmental groups wrapped up two weeks of hearings on Thursday in a unique case that could force the oil giant Shell to dramatically reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

(AP Photo/Peter Dejong)

8.) French President Emmanuel Macron became the latest world leader to test positive for Covid-19 on Thursday after he showed mild symptoms overnight.

(AP Photo/Francois Mori)