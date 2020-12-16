Your Wednesday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top eight stories for today including the U.S. Supreme Court agreed to look at an injunction that lets college athletes make money; A group of 10 states led by Texas filed an antitrust lawsuit against Google over its grip on the online ad market; United Nations experts said pandemic-recovery efforts give the globe an opportunity to make construction more energy efficient, and more.

National

1.) Four years after it declined to hear a watershed case on compensating college athletes, the U.S. Supreme Court agreed Wednesday to look at an injunction that lets players rake in unlimited funds, so long as they relate to their studies.

2.) A group of 10 states led by Texas filed an antitrust lawsuit against Google on Wednesday, claiming the tech giant struck an unlawful agreement with Facebook to manipulate advertising auctions.

3.) Federal regulators are withdrawing a nuclear waste proposal that had prompted an unusually widespread chorus of opposition, including from those who worried the plan could have led to radioactive waste being shipped to local landfills across the U.S.

Regional

4.) Florida officials voted Wednesday to shut down oyster harvesting in Apalachicola Bay, a major source of the nation’s supply, due to a diminished population caused by low freshwater flows.

5.) Robinhood Financial, the high-flying stock-trading app that’s hugely popular among millennials, was hit with a consumer-protection suit Wednesday by the state of Massachusetts.

International

6.) Coming off a year where greenhouse gas emissions from buildings hit record highs, energy experts from the United Nations reported Wednesday that pandemic-recovery efforts give the globe an opportunity to make construction more efficient as global city populations boom.

7.) A Cypriot lawyer with ties to the Trump administration came up short in his final appeal before the EU’s high court Wednesday in a dispute over money lost during the last financial crisis.

8.) Siding with two Dutch speed skaters, an EU court ruled Wednesday that the International Skating Union has been illegally forcing skaters to compete only in events it sanctions.

