Top eight stories for today including a coalition of 48 attorneys general hit Facebook with a massive antitrust suit; French media company Canal+ prevailed over European Union competition regulators in its challenge to a settlement that prevents companies from blocking content based on location; President-elect Joe Biden’s son Hunter said his taxes are under investigation by federal prosecutors, and more.

National

1.) A coalition of 48 attorneys general hit Facebook with a massive antitrust suit Wednesday over the Silicon Valley giant’s acquisitions of online messaging competitors Instagram and WhatsApp.

2.) No longer counting tangential benefits in cost-benefits analyses for pollution controls, the Environmental Protection Agency adopted a rule change Wednesday expected to impede clean-air efforts.

3.) President-elect Joe Biden’s son Hunter said Wednesday his taxes are under investigation by federal prosecutors in Delaware, but details of the probe were not made available.

4.) In many ways echoing last year’s Consumer Financial Protection Bureau challenge, shareholders of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac took on the authority of the federal agency that oversees the mortgage giants Wednesday in a Supreme Court battle implicating billions of dollars.

5.) Departing a tradition of selecting civilians to lead the Defense Department, President-elect Joe Biden asked Congress for a waiver Wednesday afternoon that would give the job to General Lloyd Austin III.

Regional

6.) As New York City becomes the most populous jurisdiction to embrace an instant-runoff election system, multinational communities who represent the city’s lifeblood worry about being left behind.

7.) Former Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe announced Wednesday he is running for another term next year, joining a rapidly growing Democratic primary field.

International

8.) French media company Canal+ prevailed over European Union competition regulators Wednesday in its challenge to a settlement agreement that prevents companies from blocking content based on location.

