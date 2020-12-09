Your Tuesday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top eight stories for today including the FDA verified the safety and efficacy of a Covid-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer; Justice Clarence Thomas voiced annoyance at a case that seeks to update a 1990s-era law targeting and prohibiting robotic prerecorded calls so that text messages are also covered; President Trump’s losing election campaign and the lawyer who said his top election-security official should be shot were hit with defamation claims, and more.

National

1.) A detailed analysis released by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday verified the safety and efficacy of a Covid-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer, two days before a meeting to recommend the vaccine for emergency use.

2.) Justice Clarence Thomas voiced annoyance Tuesday at a case that seeks to update a 1990s-era law targeting and prohibiting robotic prerecorded calls so that text messages are also covered.

3.) President Trump’s losing election campaign and the lawyer who said his top election-security official Chris Krebs should be shot were hit Tuesday with defamation claims.

4.) The Trump administration pushed the D.C. Circuit on Tuesday to let it label immigrants as ineligible for asylum at the U.S.-Mexico border.

5.) President-elect Joe Biden detailed his coronavirus plans for the first 100 days in office on Tuesday by outlining three main objectives — mandating masks in federal buildings and other places under federal jurisdiction, opening the vast majority of schools in America and distributing 100 million vaccines to waiting Americans.

Regional

6.) The Wisconsin Supreme Court heard arguments Tuesday in a set of lawsuits challenging local health officials’ authority to close schools, including religious ones, for in-person instruction amid the coronavirus pandemic.

7.) In the wake of an investigation triggered by the murder of soldier Vanessa Guillen, Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy announced Tuesday that 14 leaders at Texas’ Fort Hood have been fired or suspended from their positions.

International

8.) Rejecting protests from Hungary and Poland, the European Union’s top court ruled Tuesday that the bloc can tighten rules governing workers sent outside their home countries.

