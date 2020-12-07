Your Monday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top eight stories for today including the Trump administration will not set tougher standards on the U.S.’s most widespread deadly air pollutant, soot; A new study found the 2018 California wildfires cost $150 billion in economic losses; Trade negotiations between the United Kingdom and European Union entered the final stretch, and more.

National

1.) In the midst of a respiratory pandemic, the Trump administration announced Monday that it will not set tougher standards on the U.S.’s most widespread deadly air pollutant, soot.

2.) A yearslong battle over a medieval collection sold to the Nazis in 1935, now estimated to be worth a quarter of a billion dollars, brought the heirs of Jewish art dealers to the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday.

3.) New research revealed Sunday finds that time spent in Covid-related lockdown increases binge drinking among adults.

Regional

4.) A study released Monday found that the 2018 California wildfires cost $150 billion in economic losses — roughly 0.7% of the gross domestic product of the United States — a staggering number amid numerous wildfires that have popped up since then.

5.) The full Fourth Circuit seemed hesitant Monday to allow Republican members of the North Carolina Legislature to intervene in a dispute over the state’s voter ID law.

6.) The aggressive spread of Covid-19 in recent weeks has forced the Los Angeles Unified School District — the nation’s second largest — to end in-person learning and day care for 4,000 students.

7.) A group of Boston taxi operators found some passing room Monday trying to persuade the First Circuit that Uber had illegally competed with them by running an unlicensed cab company.

International

8.) In only 25 days, the United Kingdom will be out of the European Union for good. But one crucial thing is still missing: An agreement on the terms of trade between the U.K. and the club of nations it’s turned its back on.

