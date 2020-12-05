Your Friday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

National

1.) President-elect Joe Biden called on Congress and President Donald Trump to pass a stimulus package as the coronavirus pandemic continues to rage, prompting record numbers of deaths and hospitalizations as well as shutdowns that will hurt small businesses and the American economy.

(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

2.) With coronavirus cases surging and experts warning of a dark winter, the government reported Friday that the U.S. economy added back just 245,000 jobs in November, marking the fifth straight month of slowdown.

(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

3.) The fate of federal marijuana decriminalization now lies with the Senate after the House passed a bill Friday aimed at giving states the ability to set their own cannabis laws.

(AP Photo/Richard Vogel)

4.) The Environmental Protection Agency proposed new restrictions Friday on a dangerous insecticide that it opted not to ban outright last year.

(Lance Cheung/USDA)

5.) The Supreme Court agreed Friday to hear argument about whether states can condition Medicaid enrollment on work requirements or job training.

(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Regional

6.) Five San Francisco Bay Area counties announced Friday their jurisdictions will voluntarily implement California Governor Gavin Newsom’s regional stay-at-home order this weekend, moving earlier than required to enact restrictions in order to curb transmission of Covid-19 before health care systems become overwhelmed.

7.) The owner of the Derby Pie trademark argued before the Sixth Circuit on Friday that a Louisville newspaper cannot publish recipes or news articles about similar desserts without his approval.

(Photo by Markmark28 from Wikipedia Commons)

International

8.) Two days after the United Kingdom became the first Western nation to approve a Covid-19 vaccine, the World Health Organization on Friday welcomed the news but warned that difficult months lie ahead.

(AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)