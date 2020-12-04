Your Thursday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top eight stories for today including business closures and three-week lockdowns are headed for California counties experiencing hospital surges; The Census Bureau made little effort to allay concern from lawmakers about delays to the decennial count; Courthouse News filed a motion to unseal Georgia Senator David Perdue’s deposition and other documents in litigation stemming from his time as CEO of Dollar General, and more.

National

1.) Twenty-four hours after an anonymous data leak suggested delays to the decennial count already steeped in controversy, the Census Bureau made little effort Thursday to allay concern from lawmakers.

(AP Photo/John Raoux)

2.) On Thursday, Courthouse News, with the help of the Local Legal Initiative of the Reporters Committee for Freedom of Press, filed a motion to unseal Georgia Senator David Perdue’s deposition and other documents in litigation stemming from his time as CEO of Dollar General.

(AP Photo/John Bazemore)

3.) President-elect Joe Biden appointed Brian Deese as a key economic adviser within his incoming administration, despite fierce opposition to Deese among some climate activists.

(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

4.) On the same morning Facebook announced it will begin removing misinformation about Covid-19 vaccines on both its Facebook and Instagram platforms, the media giant confirmed Thursday that it is making algorithm changes to crack down on hate speech.

(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Regional

5.) Business closures and three-week lockdowns are headed for California counties experiencing hospital surges under a new framework announced Thursday by Governor Gavin Newsom.

6.) A week after the divided court blocked New York virus limits on houses of worship, the U.S. Supreme Court granted an emergency injunction Thursday to a California church facing similar restrictions.

(AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

International

7.) A Romanian taxi-hailing app is an information service, not a transportation company, and shouldn’t have been fined for not seeking regulatory approval, the EU’s highest court held Thursday.

(Photo by MichaelGaida from Pixabay)

8.) Hungary’s far-right government suffered a legal setback Thursday in its effort to stop the European Union from treating it as a dangerously undemocratic nation where the rule of law is in jeopardy.

(Zoltan Mathe/MTI via AP)