Top eight stories for today including the United Kingdom approved the mass use of a new vaccine against the deadly coronavirus; The United Nations said the world must slow down fossil fuel production by 6% a year over the next decade if humanity hopes to stave off catastrophic damage from climate change; The ACLU complained in federal court that the Trump administration is staying mum about its efforts to track immigrants’ movements using cellphone location data, and more.

National

1.) Demanding to see the paper trail, the ACLU complained in federal court Wednesday that the Trump administration is staying mum about its efforts to track immigrants’ movements using cellphone location data.

(AP Photo/John Minchillo)

2.) The Los Angeles Times sued a trio of government agencies claiming they are withholding crucial documents detailing allegations of widespread sexual abuse and misconduct at ICE detention centers.

(AP Photo/David Goldman)

3.) Prison officials defended their handling of the pandemic before the House even as reports show that nearly 20% of the federal inmate population have tested positive for Covid-19.

(Image via Courthouse News)

4.) Emotional support pets and service animals that aren’t dogs will no longer be allowed on planes after the Transportation Department finalized a rule Wednesday limiting animals on flights.

(AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Regional

5.) The Ninth Circuit gave California a green light Wednesday to move forward with a contested highway project through a majestic grove of ancient redwood trees, reversing a lower court ruling that halted construction pending further environmental review.

(Courthouse News photo/William Dotinga)

6.) An Ohio man whose death sentence was overturned earlier this year by a panel of judges argued before the full Sixth Circuit on Wednesday that his intellectual disabilities make capital punishment unconstitutional.

(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

International

7.) The United Kingdom approved the mass use of a new vaccine against the deadly coronavirus on Wednesday, becoming the first Western nation to do so and marking a hopeful turning point in the pandemic.

(AP Photo/Virginia Mayo)

8.) The United Nations is warning the world must slow down fossil fuel production by 6% a year over the next decade if humanity hopes to stave off catastrophic damage from climate change.

(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)