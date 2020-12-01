Your Tuesday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top eight stories for today including President Donald Trump sued in Wisconsin’s highest court in a go-for-broke attempt to overturn the state’s general election results; A bipartisan coalition unveiled a $908 billion coronavirus relief package; Environmentalists told a Dutch court that oil giant Shell must drastically reduce its emissions for the world to avoid catastrophic warming, and more.

National

1.) Before lawmakers depart Capitol Hill for a holiday season where huge swaths of the country are seeing outbreaks of the novel coronavirus, a bipartisan coalition on Tuesday unveiled a $908 billion relief package.

2.) Six Africans who say they were kidnapped as children, then beaten and starved as they toiled on cocoa plantations fought against the limits of corporate liability Tuesday at the Supreme Court.

Regional

3.) President Donald Trump sued in Wisconsin’s highest court Tuesday in a go-for-broke attempt to overturn general election results in a state he lost to President-elect Joe Biden by more than 20,000 votes.

4.) Texas photojournalists have cleared a major hurdle in their lawsuit seeking to overturn the state’s restrictions on drone photography at prisons, sports arenas and other newsworthy locations and events.

5.) Police in Portland, Oregon, shot peaceful protesters with rubber bullets and paintballs during demonstrations against police violence in violation of a court order barring that very thing, a federal judge ruled

International

6.) More than 17,000 Dutch citizens backed by environmental action groups told a Netherlands court Tuesday that oil giant Shell must drastically reduce its emissions for the world to avoid catastrophic warming.

7.) The Icelandic Court of Appeal was not properly established under European law because of irregularities in judicial appointments, the European Court of Human Rights ruled Tuesday.

8.) Long-distance truck drivers who cross borders for work are covered by European Union rules that ensure employees are treated fairly when they work outside their home country, Europe’s highest court held on Tuesday.

