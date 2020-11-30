Your Monday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top eight CNS stories for today including the Supreme Court sketched uncertainty for the Trump administration’s latest census ploy; President-elect Joe Biden announced his nominations for key members of his economic team; The number of new coronavirus infections is decreasing around the world with much of Europe under lockdown, and more.

Sign up for the CNS Top Eight, a roundup of the day’s top stories delivered directly to your inbox Monday through Friday.

National

1.) The Supreme Court sketched uncertainty Monday for the Trump administration’s latest census ploy, with the government downplaying Democrats’ fears about lost seats in Congress.

(AP Photo/LM Otero)

2.) President-elect Joe Biden announced his nominations for key members of his economic team Monday, including one name that many Americans will recognize.

(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

3.) Moderna is ready to seek emergency use authorization for the vaccine it has reported as over 94% effective in preventing Covid-19, the Massachusetts-based drugmaker said Monday.

(AP Photo/Hans Pennink)

4.) The Supreme Court heard arguments Monday over whether a police officer broke a federal computer crime law when he accessed a government database to check a license plate for someone who bribed him.

(AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Regional

5.) Virginia’s Democratic governor released a doorstopper of a marijuana legalization report Monday afternoon, projecting hundreds of millions of dollars in annual tax revenue while stressing the need for social equity in the legal pot market.

(AP Photo/Matthew Brown)

6.) Facing a tight runoff race for reelection, Senator David Perdue of Georgia is raising eyebrows with some of the stock trades he made as a sitting lawmaker. But it is not the first time he has faced questions about his actions surrounding the stock market.

(AP Photo/Ben Gray)

International

7.) With much of Europe under lockdown, the number of new coronavirus infections is decreasing around the world though Mexico and Brazil are seeing a dangerous rise in cases and deaths, the head of the World Health Organization said Monday.

(AP Photo/Matt Dunham)

8.) Nicolas Sarkozy, France’s popular former conservative president, became the first French head of state in modern times to take the stand on Monday in a trial where he is accused of corruption.

(Valery Hache; Pool via AP)