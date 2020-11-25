Your Wednesday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top eight CNS stories for today including President Donald Trump pardoned his former national security adviser Michael Flynn; The Trump campaign’s legal team disclosed that Rudy Giuliani isn’t certified to argue before the Third Circuit and needs special dispensation; A Dutch court set a February date for the long-awaited trial of four men accused of downing Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 six years ago, and more.

National

1.) President Donald Trump has pardoned his former national security adviser Michael Flynn, who twice pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about his communications with Russian officials.

(AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

2.) Blaming “Covid-19 complications” with the New York government, the Trump campaign’s legal team disclosed Wednesday that Rudy Giuliani isn’t certified to argue before the Third Circuit and needs special dispensation.

(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

3.) President Donald Trump faces an uncertain path in taking his election challenge to the U.S. Supreme Court, but his bid to dramatically change the census will take center stage Monday at oral arguments.

(AP Photo/Matthew Brown)

4.) Most experts agree President-elect Joe Biden will fulfill his campaign promise to stop building Donald Trump’s border wall. But only time will tell how the incoming administration will repair the damage — environmental, cultural and political — the wall’s already done.

(Laiken Jordahl/Center for Biological Diversity)

Regional

5.) As hospitals across huge swaths of West Texas continue to be severely stressed by an influx of Covid-19 patients, state and local officials are pinning their hopes on a new antibody drug they say could prevent some people sickened with the disease from ever having to go to a hospital.

(Briana Sanchez/The El Paso Times via AP)

6.) In a major about-face, the Trump administration denied a vital permit for a proposed gold and copper mining operation in Alaska on Wednesday — finding the project would spoil thousands of acres of wetlands and open waters in violation of the Clean Water Act.

(AlaskaTrekker via Wikipedia)

7.) The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration announced Wednesday it would decline to delist the Arctic subspecies of ringed seals from the Endangered Species Act listing, citing a lack of evidence the creatures have recovered.

(Shawn Dahle/NOAA)

International

8.) The long-awaited trial of four men accused of downing Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 six years ago will start in February, the District Court of The Hague ruled Wednesday.

(AP Photo/Dmitry Lovetsky)