Top eight CNS stories for today including President-elect Joe Biden signaled a sharp divergence from Donald Trump’s “America First” policy; A European court lambasted Turkish authorities for violating a prominent investigative journalist’s rights; The Dow Jones Industrial Average burst through the 30,000-point mark for the first time in history, and more.

National

1.) In announcing his slate of foreign policy and national security top officials, President-elect Joe Biden signaled a sharp divergence from Donald Trump’s “America First” policy and vowed to cooperate with allies, use diplomacy to check adversaries and prioritize the fight against climate change.

(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

2.) Government scientists said the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season set several new records as the final week of the official season wound down and experts reflected on the data Tuesday.

(NOAA/National Weather Service)

3.) With the Biden presidency officially beginning its transition, the Dow Jones Industrial Average burst through the 30,000-point mark for the first time in history.

(Nicole Pereira/NYSE via AP)

Regional

4.) Pennsylvania officials certified the state’s election results Tuesday, declaring President-elect Joe Biden the state’s winner by roughly 80,500 votes.

(AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

5.) North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum does not have the authority to fill a state House seat won by deceased Republican candidate David Andahl, the North Dakota Supreme Court ruled unanimously Tuesday.

(Bobak Ha’Eri via Wikipedia)

International

6.) Europe’s human rights court on Tuesday lambasted Turkish authorities for violating a prominent investigative journalist’s rights when they tossed him in prison for months during a crackdown on people perceived to be enemies of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

(AP Photo/Emrah Gurel)

7.) The travel company Booking.com is based in Amsterdam, but it will have to go south of the border to fend off a German hotel’s lawsuit, the EU’s high court held on Tuesday.

(AP Photo/Michael Probst)

8.) European Union countries that turn down visa requests based on objections from other nations must tell the applicant why they were rejected, the bloc’s high court ruled Tuesday.

(AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert)