Your Monday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top eight CNS stories for today including President-elect Joe Biden announced key members of his national security team and is expected to name former Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen as his Treasury secretary; AstraZeneca said its Covid-19 vaccine was up to 90% effective in late-stage clinical trials; The Michigan Board of State Canvassers voted to certify the state’s election results, and more.

Sign up for the CNS Top Eight, a roundup of the day’s top stories delivered directly to your inbox Monday through Friday.

National

1.) President-elect Joe Biden announced key members of his national security team Monday morning, after news broke over the weekend he planned to pick Antony Blinken to serve as secretary of state.

(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

2.) President-elect Joe Biden is expected to name Janet Yellen, former chair of the U.S. Federal Reserve, as his Treasury secretary, according to multiple reports.

(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

3.) The peaceful transfer of power from outgoing President Donald Trump to President-elect Joe Biden will formally begin after the head of the General Services Administration signed off on the transition process Monday.

(AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

4.) Seeking points with the incoming Biden administration, General Motors announced Monday it was “committed to an all-electric future” and will abandon President Donald Trump’s effort to erase California’s longstanding ability to strictly regulate tailpipe emissions.

(AP Photo/Richard Vogel)

Regional

5.) The Michigan Board of State Canvassers voted Monday to certify the state’s election results, pouring cold water on President Donald Trump’s efforts to cast doubt on President-elect Joe Biden’s victory.

(AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

6.) The Trump campaign’s attempt to have thousands of Pennsylvania mail-in ballots tossed over errors on the envelopes met defeat Monday at the Pennsylvania Supreme Court.

(John Beauge/The Patriot-News via AP)

International

7.) As the coronavirus pandemic continues to accelerate around the world, British pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca said Monday that its Covid-19 vaccine was up to 90% effective in late-stage clinical trials.

(AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

8.) Pollution and greenhouse gases soared to a new record in 2020, even with the drop seen when the coronavirus pandemic rattled industrial sources this spring, weather researchers at the United Nations reported Monday.

(AP Photo/J. David Ake)