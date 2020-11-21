Your Friday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

National

1.) Pharmaceutical giant Pfizer and its partner BioNTech will forge ahead in their pursuit of emergency use authorization for their Covid-19 vaccine, a booster the company declared this week was 95% effective.

2.) Covid never came up, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi told reporters Friday, recapping talks with Republicans that focused exclusively on the federal budget as the country marked its 250,000th death to the pandemic.

3.) A move by the Treasury Department to pull back funds from the Federal Reserve spooked investors on Friday, with markets dipping slightly to end a mishmash week of trading.

Regional

4.) Registering its third-highest monthly haul since 1990, California added 145,000 jobs in October and dropped its unemployment rate below 10% for the first time since before the pandemic.

5.) Wisconsin’s governor declared another 60-day state of emergency over the state’s rampant coronavirus spread on Friday in addition to issuing a new face coverings mandate.

6.) In his most recent dispatch, Courthouse News’ western bureau chief visits a pristine area that also boasts a coastal enclave at the center of a battle over who has the right to access California’s iconic beaches.

International

7.) The coronavirus pandemic has reached a new grim milestone with more than 11,000 new daily deaths recorded globally for the first time this week over several days in a row, making it the deadliest week yet.

8.) Thirty-four scientists’ two-month expedition to Mount Everest last year produced four new research papers examining how climate change and pollution have impacted the tallest place on Earth.

