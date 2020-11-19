Your Thursday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top eight CNS stories for today including California health officials announced a limited curfew beginning this weekend for 41 of its 58 counties amid a dangerous spike in Covid-19 cases; President Trump’s reelection campaign voluntarily dismissed its federal lawsuit seeking to block certification of Michigan election results; French bird hunters that use a controversial technique to trap wild birds with glue won a legal victory, and more.

National

1.) Nearly half of the lower 48 states are in some level of drought, according to federal climate scientists who aren’t optimistic about winter rains improving the situation — particularly in the hard-hit American West.

2.) As the coronavirus pandemic continues to worsen across the country, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday asked Americans not to travel for Thanksgiving and only celebrate with people they live with.

3.) Just a day after the American death toll due to Covid-19 climbed to 250,000, senators spent more than two hours Thursday debating the wisdom in deploying an anti-malarial drug in the virus war.

Regional

4.) California health officials have announced a limited curfew beginning this weekend for 41 of its 58 counties amid a dangerous spike in Covid-19 cases and ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

5.) President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign voluntarily dismissed its federal lawsuit seeking to block certification of Michigan election results Thursday based on the inaccurate claim that officials in Detroit refused to certify the results.

6.) An Ohio philosophy professor punished for his refusal to call a transgender student by her preferred pronouns asked a Sixth Circuit panel Thursday to revive his First Amendment lawsuit against the school and its trustees.

International

7.) French bird hunters that use an old, but controversial, technique to trap wild birds with glue won a legal victory on Thursday when a European magistrate found the practice acceptable on cultural grounds.

8.) CBD is not a narcotic, the EU’s high court ruled Thursday, finding a French ban on the hemp plant extract illegal.

