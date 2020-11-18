Your Wednesday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top eight CNS stories for today including President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign officially petitioned for a recount of ballots in two liberal Wisconsin counties; Pfizer announced a viable coronavirus vaccine candidate is 95% effective and on the path to quick federal approval; New York City students will stop in-person classes amid a surge in virus cases, and more.

National

1.) President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign officially petitioned for a recount of ballots in two liberal Wisconsin counties on Wednesday, two weeks to the day after the battleground was declared in favor of President-elect Joe Biden by more than 20,000 votes.

2.) After millions of infections and nearly nine months of a global pandemic pharmaceutical giant Pfizer on Wednesday announced a viable vaccine candidate is 95% effective and on the path to quick federal approval.

3.) President-elect Joe Biden met with an assortment of frontline workers Wednesday in a virtual roundtable that allowed participants to voice concerns and apprise the incoming president of the challenges faces by nurses, firefighters, teachers and others as the pandemic continues to rage.

Regional

4.) The Pennsylvania Supreme Court agreed Wednesday to sort out the dispute over some Philadelphia ballots that were mailed in with some information missing from the envelope.

5.) Aided by a booming third quarter, California’s economic recovery is gaining steam with analysts estimating Wednesday that tax collections could outpace the summer’s projections by $26 billion.

6.) New York City students will stop in-person classes starting Thursday as a surge of coronavirus has ushered in the region’s dreaded second wave.

International

7.) Years of investigation into the former leader of Mexico’s army, arrested last month for ties to a violent cartel, has culminated in a dismissal of all charges.

8.) Employers can give single mothers additional parental leave beyond what the law provides but they don’t have to extend the same benefit to single fathers, the EU’s high court ruled Wednesday.

