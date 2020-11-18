Your Tuesday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top eight CNS stories for today including the Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled 5-2 that Philadelphia followed state law with its protocol for letting election observers watch ballot counting; President-elect Joe Biden announced additions to his administration; California is clearly failing in its fight to cure a much-ballyhooed housing crisis, and more.

Sign up for the CNS Top Eight, a roundup of the day’s top stories delivered directly to your inbox Monday through Friday.

National

1.) Handing a loss to the Trump campaign, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled 5-2 Tuesday that Philadelphia followed state law with its protocol for letting election observers watch ballot counting.

(AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

2.) President-elect Joe Biden announced additions to his administration Tuesday morning as his transition team filled senior positions with veterans from his presidential campaign.

(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

3.) Nearly two weeks after bringing a superseding indictment in an already massive doping prosecution of racehorse trainers and veterinarians, federal prosecutors told a judge Tuesday more charges and more defendants could be in store.

(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Regional

4.) Faced with unrelenting homelessness and cost-of-living problems in a state where the average home costs nearly $600,000, California is clearly failing in its fight to cure a much-ballyhooed housing crisis.

(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

5.) Montana started out as a poster child for the novel coronavirus, with super-low positivity rates and an unburdened health care system. Then the restrictions were lifted.

(Courthouse News photo/David Reese)

6.) An attorney for California residents who were denied permits to protest coronavirus public health orders at the state capitol told a Ninth Circuit panel Tuesday his clients’ appeal isn’t moot just because the protest ban has been lifted.

(Courthouse News photo/William Dotinga)

7.) The high-profile prosecution of a decades-old Wisconsin murder case was resurrected by the state high court on Tuesday as the justices scrutinized whether a dead wife’s letter blaming her husband for her murder can be used as evidence against him.

(Photo via Royalbroil/Wikipedia)

International

8.) Shortly after the Pentagon announced a U.S. troop withdrawal from Afghanistan and Iraq, the Iraqi military reported on Tuesday that four rockets struck near the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad.

(AP Photo/Qassim Abdul-Zahra)