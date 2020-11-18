Top Eight
Your Tuesday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News
Top eight CNS stories for today including the Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled 5-2 that Philadelphia followed state law with its protocol for letting election observers watch ballot counting; President-elect Joe Biden announced additions to his administration; California is clearly failing in its fight to cure a much-ballyhooed housing crisis, and more.
National
1.) Handing a loss to the Trump campaign, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled 5-2 Tuesday that Philadelphia followed state law with its protocol for letting election observers watch ballot counting.
2.) President-elect Joe Biden announced additions to his administration Tuesday morning as his transition team filled senior positions with veterans from his presidential campaign.
3.) Nearly two weeks after bringing a superseding indictment in an already massive doping prosecution of racehorse trainers and veterinarians, federal prosecutors told a judge Tuesday more charges and more defendants could be in store.
Regional
4.) Faced with unrelenting homelessness and cost-of-living problems in a state where the average home costs nearly $600,000, California is clearly failing in its fight to cure a much-ballyhooed housing crisis.
5.) Montana started out as a poster child for the novel coronavirus, with super-low positivity rates and an unburdened health care system. Then the restrictions were lifted.
6.) An attorney for California residents who were denied permits to protest coronavirus public health orders at the state capitol told a Ninth Circuit panel Tuesday his clients’ appeal isn’t moot just because the protest ban has been lifted.
7.) The high-profile prosecution of a decades-old Wisconsin murder case was resurrected by the state high court on Tuesday as the justices scrutinized whether a dead wife’s letter blaming her husband for her murder can be used as evidence against him.
International
8.) Shortly after the Pentagon announced a U.S. troop withdrawal from Afghanistan and Iraq, the Iraqi military reported on Tuesday that four rockets struck near the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad.