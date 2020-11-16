Your Monday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top eight CNS stories for today including biotechnology giant Moderna announced its coronavirus vaccine is 94.5% effective; California Governor Gavin Newsom halted counties’ reopening efforts effective immediately amid a surge in virus cases; The World Health Organization is fighting a cluster of infections inside its Geneva headquarters, and more.

National

1.) Touted enthusiastically by the nation’s chief infectious disease specialist Dr. Anthony Fauci, the biotechnology giant Moderna announced on Monday that its vaccine for the novel coronavirus is 94.5% effective.

2.) President-elect Joe Biden said President Donald Trump’s refusal to accept the outcome of the national election is endangering a smooth transition necessary to ensure an effective rollout of coronavirus vaccines that many experts believe will end the pandemic.

3.) As it makes its reluctant exit from the White House, the Trump administration will issue a call to enterprising oil and gas developers eyeballing Alaska: the time is now to secure drilling rights in the pristine Arctic National Wildlife Refuge.

4.) Drawing alarm at the D.C. Circuit, a lawyer for the United States argued Monday that the government has the power to kill its citizens without judicial oversight when state secrets are involved.

Regional

5.) With coronavirus cases up over 50% in the last 10 days, California Governor Gavin Newsom halted counties’ reopening efforts effective immediately and said the state is prepping emergency hospitals to deal with the surge.

6.) The Wisconsin Supreme Court heard arguments Monday over whether the governor can declare successive emergency orders responding to the coronavirus without legislative approval.

International

7.) Fighting a cluster of infections inside its Geneva headquarters, the World Health Organization on Monday welcomed announcements from vaccine makers saying their products appear to be highly efficient and safe but also warned against complacency.

8.) Belarus saw a new round of violence on Sunday after security forces broke up peaceful protests in the capital Minsk honoring a 31-year-old man reportedly beaten to death by police earlier in the week.

