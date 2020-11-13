Your Friday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top eight CNS stories for today including Joe Biden became the first Democratic presidential candidate to win Georgia since 1992; President Trump issued an executive order that would block U.S. investment in companies considered arms of the Chinese military; Deaths are surging once again across Europe as the coronavirus pandemic overwhelms health systems, and more.

Sign up for the CNS Top Eight, a roundup of the day’s top stories delivered directly to your inbox Monday through Friday.

National

1.) President-elect Joe Biden has flipped Georgia — the first Democratic presidential candidate to win the Peach State since 1992 — taking the final electoral prize of the 2020 campaign.

(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

2.) Shifting gears from the election challenges that have otherwise occupied him this week, President Donald Trump issued an executive order that would block U.S. investment in companies considered arms of the Chinese military.

(AP Photo/Steve Helber)

Regional

3.) With the coronavirus spreading faster than it ever has in California, worried officials Friday issued a desperate plea Friday for residents to stop traveling and hold “virtual” Thanksgiving celebrations.

(Courthouse News photo/Barbara Leonard)

4.) A Georgia judge on Friday denied bond to two white men accused of murdering Black jogger Ahmaud Arbery in February.

(AP Photo/Sarah Blake Morgan)

5.) In a continuation of a nearly decade-long fight, changes to union recertification in a controversial Wisconsin law constricting collective bargaining powers were debated before a federal appeals court panel Friday.

(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

6.) Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer and the state’s Department of Natural Resources sued Friday to end a decades-old easement for Enbridge Energy’s dual pipelines through the Straits of Mackinac, citing a lack of compliance with safety standards.

(AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

International

7.) Deaths are surging once again across Europe as the coronavirus pandemic overwhelms health systems and the region records more than 4,000 new deaths each day, the highest in the world.

(AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)

8.) Emotions ran high Friday as a Dutch criminal court heard from one of the four men charged in the downing of Flight MH17, in the last block of hearings leading up to a 2021 trial.

(AP Photo/Dmitry Lovetsky)