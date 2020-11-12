Your Thursday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top eight CNS stories for today including TikTok is banking on D.C. Circuit intervention in its feud with the Trump administration; The European Court of Justice ruled EU law protects consumers from having to opt out of data-sharing agreements in a contract; The First Circuit found Harvard University’s use of race in admissions doesn’t illegally discriminate against Asian-Americans, and more.

National

1.) Flouting the Trump administration’s Thursday deadline for it to see its U.S. operations sold off, TikTok is banking on D.C. Circuit intervention in a feud made murky by the outcome of the 2020 election.

(AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

2.) Harvard University’s use of race in admissions doesn’t illegally discriminate against Asian-Americans, the First Circuit held Thursday.

(AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

3.) California Governor Gavin Newsom will appoint Vice President-elect Kamala Harris’ successor to the U.S. Senate. Who he will select among the very large tent of California Democrats is anyone’s guess.

(AP Photo/John Locher)

Regional

4.) The Seventh Circuit heard arguments Thursday over whether an Indiana county’s Christmas nativity scene on courthouse grounds violates the Constitution’s ban on state-sanctioned religion.

(Photo via Vincent Ciro/Pixabay)

5.) A unanimous Kentucky Supreme Court ruled Thursday that the use of executive orders by Democratic Governor Andy Beshear to slow the spread of Covid-19 does not violate the state constitution.

(Ryan C. Hermens/Lexington Herald-Leader via AP)

International

6.) EU law protects consumers from having to opt out of data-sharing agreements in a contract, the European Court of Justice ruled.

(Wikipedia image)

7.) Even if the nations of the world stopped all greenhouse gas emissions today, Earth will continue to warm, glaciers and ice caps will continue to melt and oceans will continue to rise for centuries, according to a dire study published Thursday.

(AP Photo/Felipe Dana)

8.) Countries cannot automatically refuse extradition requests to Poland based on the worsening condition of the country’s judicial system, an adviser to the EU’s top court said Thursday.

(AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)