Top eight CNS stories for today including the Supreme Court justices indicated they will uphold the bulk of the federal health care law; President-elect Joe Biden brushed off concerns about President Donald Trump’s refusal to concede the election; Europe’s highest court ruled that Italy has failed for years to meet European standards for air quality, and more.

National

1.) Months of punditry and handwringing over a major Supreme Court case slated for the week after U.S. elections gave way Tuesday to two hours of arguments and a strong indication that the justices will uphold the bulk of the federal health care law.

2.) After the polls got it so wrong this year as in 2016, experts say there’s a two-word answer for what is causing such distortion.

3.) President-elect Joe Biden brushed off concerns about President Donald Trump’s refusal to concede the election, telling reporters Tuesday that Trump is tainting his legacy but the refusal is “not of much consequence.”

Regional

4.) The New Jersey State Bar Association pushed the state Supreme Court on Tuesday to hold that attorney advertising rules forbid lawyers from purchasing the names of competing counsel as keywords on search engines.

5.) As Covid-19 surges in Nebraska, the state’s Republican governor — who has resisted mask mandates and safety restrictions — has been forced into quarantine after he and his wife were exposed to the virus at a Sunday dinner party.

International

6.) The arrests and lengthy jailing of journalists with a left-wing Istanbul newspaper critical of the Turkish regime were a violation of their freedom of expression and right to liberty, Europe’s human rights court ruled Tuesday.

7.) Europe’s highest court ruled on Tuesday that Italy has failed for years to meet European standards for air quality in many of its biggest cities and in its industrial northern plains.

8.) Brazilians seeking $6.3 billion in compensation from Anglo-Australian mining giant BHP over a massive dam failure in 2015 suffered a major setback after a British judge ruled that their case belongs in Brazil’s courts.

