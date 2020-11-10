Your Monday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top eight CNS stories for today including the conversation is only just beginning on what President Trump’s reign meant for the country and the future of his party; The Pennsylvania Supreme Court agreed to take up a case claiming election observers in Philadelphia weren’t allowed to watch ballot counting from a close enough distance; The election of Joe Biden is bringing a wave of relief to a Europe eager to see an end to the disorienting and disruptive Trump era, and more.

National

1.) It may be goodbye to Trump now, but the conversation is only just beginning on what his reign meant for the country and the future of his party.

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

2.) Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell declined to acknowledge President-elect Joe Biden’s victory in a speech Monday, instead throwing his support behind President Donald Trump’s legal efforts to contest his election loss.

(AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

3.) President-elect Joe Biden announced a team of 13 health experts on Monday to advise him on combating coronavirus, taking action on his promise to lead the country’s pandemic response guided by science.

(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Regional

4.) The Pennsylvania Supreme Court agreed Monday to take up a case brought by President Trump’s campaign claiming election observers in Philadelphia weren’t allowed to watch ballot counting from a close enough distance.

(AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

5.) Iowa is seeing an alarming rise in positive Covid-19 cases, with the third-highest infection rate in the nation putting increasing strain on hospitals and medical staff.

(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

6.) A surge of coronavirus cases continues to overwhelm the Texas border city of El Paso, with local officials moving to set up additional morgues to handle a rise in deaths.

(Briana Sanchez/The El Paso Times via AP)

International

7.) The election of Joe Biden to the White House is bringing a wave of relief to a Europe eager to see an end to the disorienting and disruptive era of Donald Trump and marks a potential shift away from Trump’s inward-looking “America First” stance on the world stage.

(AP Photo/Peter Morrison)

8.) Kosovo’s former president appeared before a special war crimes court in the Netherlands on Monday, pleading not guilty to six counts including murder and torture.

(AP Photo/Jerry Lampen via AP Photo, Pool)