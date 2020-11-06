Your Friday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top eight CNS stories for today including Pennsylvania is steadily pushing Joe Biden over the threshold to victory in the 2020 presidential race; Countries across the world are reporting an accelerating number of coronavirus deaths and infections; The U.S. economy added back 638,000 jobs last month, and more.

National

1.) Pennsylvania is steadily pushing Joe Biden over the threshold to victory in the 2020 presidential race, but the race is still too close with thousands of votes still to count.

(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

2.) Signaling a continued slowdown in recovery, the U.S. economy added back just 638,000 jobs in October while the unemployment rate dropped to 6.9%.

(AP Photo/LM Otero)

3.) Postmaster General Louis DeJoy may be held in contempt for the failure of the U.S. Postal Service to comply with a federal judge’s Election Day order.

(AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Regional

4.) In the early Friday morning hours, presidential candidate Joe Biden narrowly amassed more votes than President Donald Trump in Georgia.

(AP Photo/Ron Harris)

5.) Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey conceded the largest county prosecutorial agency in the nation to reform challenger George Gascón, a result spurred by years of organizing by Black Lives Matter that sent shockwaves across the movement for police accountability.

(Courthouse News photo/Martín Macías Jr.)

6.) A Wisconsin appeals court on Friday blocked enforcement of the Democratic governor’s emergency order limiting public gatherings and capping bar and restaurant capacity as a means to contain the state’s rampant spread of Covid-19.

(William Glasheen/The Post-Crescent via AP)

International

7.) Eight months since the World Health Organization declared the novel coronavirus a pandemic, the world is reporting an accelerating number of deaths and infections.

(AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias)

8.) A Kenyan lawyer accused of bribing witnesses made his first appearance before the International Criminal Court on Friday, denying that he tried to sway an investigation into post-election violence in the East Africa nation.

(AP Photo/Peter Dejong)