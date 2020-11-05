Your Thursday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top eight CNS stories for today including Democrat Joe Biden is inching closer to becoming the 46th president of the United States; Markets are poised for one of the best election weeks in decades; The president of Kosovo resigned after a judge confirmed war crimes charges against him, and more.

National

1.) Democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden will likely take Nevada and its precious six electoral votes — putting him on the threshold of becoming the 46th president of the United States.

2.) The U.S. Postal Service is unable to track whether thousands of ballots ever reached election officials, including in swing states like Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

3.) The election count continues. So does Wall Street’s rally, as markets are poised for one of the best election weeks in decades.

4.) Troubled by reports against the far-right filmmaker who leads the independent U.S. Agency for Global Media, a federal judge pushed the Trump appointee’s lawyer to agree Thursday that the reported conduct is “loathsome.”

Regional

5.) The count of some Pennsylvania mail-in ballots came to a brief halt Thursday morning as Democrats appealed a new ruling that would give President Donald Trump’s representatives an up-close look as votes are tallied.

6.) A Michigan judge said during a hearing Thursday afternoon she will deny the Trump campaign’s request to stop counting ballots statewide.

International

7.) The president of Kosovo, the small Balkan republic that gained independence following a NATO bombing campaign against Serbia, resigned on Thursday after a judge confirmed war crimes charges against him.

8.) At a time when dozens of members of Greece’s neo-Nazi party are going to jail, the European Court of Human Rights slammed the country on Thursday for having convicted a journalist who railed against one of party’s supporters.