Top eight CNS stories for today including the presidential election continues to hang in the balance; President Trump is filing legal challenges over election results in Michigan and Pennsylvania; A federal judge railed at the U.S. Postal Service for ignoring an order to sweep postal facilities for mail-in ballots, and more.

1.) The presidential election continued to hang in the balance Wednesday, with Democrat Joe Biden holding narrow leads over President Donald Trump in enough states that — if margins hold — will deliver him the White House.

2.) Joe Biden did not declare victory Wednesday afternoon. Instead, he said he’s confident that when all the votes are counted, he will win the White House.

3.) A federal judge railed at the U.S. Postal Service on Wednesday for ignoring an order to sweep postal facilities for mail-in ballots on Election Day.

4.) Democratic challenger Joe Biden reclaimed Wisconsin’s 10 electoral votes Wednesday afternoon by a margin of roughly 20,000 votes, though President Donald Trump has already demanded a recount after a night of twists and turns.

5.) Democrat Joe Biden was declared the winner of Michigan’s 16 electoral votes Wednesday afternoon as President Trump’s reelection campaign filed a lawsuit asking a judge to halt vote counting in the state over claims that the campaign was not allowed to observe the counting process.

6.) As Pennsylvania votes continue to be tallied Wednesday afternoon, President Donald Trump’s campaign said it is taking legal action to challenge the state’s extension for receiving absentee ballots.

7.) An expensive gamble by app-based gig companies paid off big time in California with the approval of a ballot measure that exempts firms like Uber and Lyft from a state labor law and lets them classify workers as independent contractors.

8.) Stunned by the electoral chaos enveloping the United States, the world began its anxious watch on Wednesday to find out whether U.S. President Donald Trump will be reelected and continue a presidency that has shaken the foundations of global politics.

