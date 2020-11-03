Top Eight
National
1.) Across America, the election marks a referendum on the last four years as much as it does the art of the political poll.
2.) In a bid to ensure no ballot is left behind, a federal judge ordered the U.S. Postal Service on Tuesday to sweep its facilities for election mail.
3.) Markets rallied ahead of any election results on Tuesday but the mantra on Wall Street — that any volatility is bad volatility — could take shape if there is no clear winner in the hotly contested presidential election.
4.) Struggling over whether courts can legally define juveniles as beyond redemption, the U.S. Supreme Court heard arguments Tuesday on behalf of a teenage boy who killed his grandfather in 2004.
Regional
5.) Hundreds of thousands of Floridians casting their ballots Tuesday added to an already historic voting turnout in the country’s largest battleground state.
6.) A millennial two-time congressional candidate seeking to flip one of the last conservative strongholds in California faces an uphill battle Tuesday as voters turned out in rural District 50.
7.) The legal battle over the reach and applicability of California’s new test for classifying workers as independent contractors came to a head Tuesday at the state Supreme Court, where the justices took up the as-yet unanswered question of whether it applies retroactively.
International
8.) European leaders are vowing to fight Islamic extremism after a gunman described as an Islamic State sympathizer opened fire in Vienna on Monday night, killing four people and wounding many others before he was shot dead by police.