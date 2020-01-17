Your Friday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top eight CNS stories for today including strikes by trade unions over French President Emmanuel Macron's push to overhaul the nation's retirement system will continue despite a compromise offer by the government; American businesses posted the lowest number of job openings since February 2018; The Supreme Court agreed to again take up a dispute over whether religious groups are exempt from the requirement that health insurance plans cover contraception, and more.

National

1.) American businesses posted 6.8 million job openings in November, a sharp decline from the month before and the lowest number since February 2018.

2.) The Department of Homeland Security has requested the Pentagon fund hundreds of miles of new and renovated barriers along the southern border this year to stop the flow of drugs.

3.) The Supreme Court agreed Friday to again take up a dispute over whether religious groups are exempt from the requirement that health insurance plans cover contraception.

4.) The Ninth Circuit halted a landmark climate change suit against the federal government filed by 21 young people, finding courts lack the authority to craft climate policy that ensures a planet capable of sustaining human life.

5.) A new poll released Friday shows Senator Bernie Sanders has held the lead over his Democratic rivals in New Hampshire, home of the first-in-the-nation primary.

Regional

6.) In the latest clash over environmental policy between the Golden State and federal government, California sued the Trump administration Friday over its plan to open over a million acres of the state’s public lands to oil and gas drilling.

7.) A cybersecurity expert says a forensic image of Georgia’s election server contains evidence that the old system was infiltrated by hackers before the 2016 presidential election.

International

8.) Long-running strikes by trade unions over French President Emmanuel Macron’s push to overhaul the nation’s retirement system will continue despite a compromise offer by the government.