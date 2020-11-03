Your Monday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top eight CNS stories for today including President Trump and Joe Biden made their final campaign stops before Election Day; Europe was thrust into a state of shock after armed terrorists attacked central Vienna; A bid by Republicans to get more than 127,000 drive-thru votes tossed out as illegal in Texas’ biggest county was rejected by a federal judge, and more.

Sign up for the CNS Top Eight, a roundup of the day’s top stories delivered directly to your inbox Monday through Friday.

National

1.) On the eve of Election Day, President Donald Trump attacked his Democratic rival as unqualified and urged voters in the crucial battleground state of North Carolina to cast their ballots for him.

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

2.) Democratic challenger Joe Biden hammered President Donald Trump on his pandemic response at a drive-in event in Cleveland early Monday afternoon, one of his last campaign stops before Tuesday’s election.

(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

3.) The Supreme Court refused Monday to wade into a contract dispute over television rights to out-of-market NFL games, but Justice Brett Kavanaugh cast doubt on the antitrust battle’s chances.

(Courthouse News photo/Kevin Lessmiller)

Regional

4.) A bid by Republicans to get more than 127,000 drive-thru votes tossed out as illegal in Texas’ biggest county was rejected Monday by a federal judge who found they lack standing.

(AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

5.) Joe Biden has a slight lead over President Donald Trump in the critical battleground state of Pennsylvania, according to Monday poll numbers from Monmouth University.

(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

International

6.) Europe was thrust into a state of shock and even veered toward a war footing on Monday night after armed terrorists attacked central Vienna and killed at least one person and wounded up to 15 others.

(Photo/Ronald Zak)

7.) Johnny Depp has spent the past two years contending that he never abused Amber Heard while they were married. But on Monday, a British court ruled that the Sun tabloid newspaper did not libel the “Pirates of the Caribbean” star by labeling him a “wife beater.”

(AP Photo/Joel Ryan)

8.) Lockdowns are becoming Europe’s weapon of last resort as it fights a surge of the novel coronavirus, with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson becoming the latest leader to announce a national lockdown.

(Arne Dedert/dpa via AP)