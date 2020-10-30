Your Friday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top eight CNS stories for today including Wall Street slid further on persisting fears of a rocky presidential election and a worsening pandemic; The judge tasked with deciding the extradition of Huawei’s CFO to the United States handed the telecom executive a partial victory; A record 22 million Californians have signed up to vote in the general election, and more.

National

1.) Posting its worst week in more than six months, Wall Street slid further Friday on persisting fears of a rocky presidential election and a worsening pandemic.

(AP Photo/John Minchillo)

2.) President Donald Trump visited Michigan on Friday for a campaign rally just four days before the election and as the state sees Covid-19 cases spiral upwards to the highest numbers since the pandemic began.

(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

3.) Days out from a presidential election turned on its head by the coronavirus pandemic, a federal judge in Washington is closely tracking to make sure the United States Postal Service follows his order to deliver mail-in ballots without delay.

(AP Photo/Hans Pennink)

4.) Judging America’s response to the coronavirus pandemic in economic, moral and humanitarian standards, a congressional subcommittee released a six-month assessment Friday of waste, fraud and abuse, calling the Trump administration’s response to date “among the worst failures of leadership in American history.”

(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Regional

5.) Buoyed by a 2.6 million-person increase in registered voters compared to a similar point in the 2016 election, California officials announced Friday a record 22 million people have signed up to vote in the general election.

(Courthouse News photo/Martin Macias Jr.)

6.) Finding nothing ambiguous about New York’s postmark deadline for registering to vote, a federal judge snuffed out a lawsuit Friday from a dozen people living in Israel who thought emailing their applications allowed more time.

(Mark Vergari/The Journal News via AP)

International

7.) The judge tasked with deciding the extradition of Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou to the United States handed the telecom executive a partial victory, finding an “air of reality” to her allegations of abuse of process by the U.S. in certifying the case against her.

(Courthouse News photo/Darryl Greer)

8.) The World Health Organization on Friday urged pandemic-fatigued nations to not give up trying to contain the novel coronavirus and warned about the long-term health effects of infection, a condition known as “long Covid.”

(AP Photo/Bob Edme)