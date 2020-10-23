Your Friday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top eight CNS stories for today including Joe Biden indicated he will continue to hammer President Donald Trump on his handling of the coronavirus pandemic as cases surge across the nation; Senate Republicans moved closer to confirming Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court; Europe is once again the coronavirus pandemic’s epicenter, and more.

National

1.) As his campaign for the White House enters the final stretch, Joe Biden indicated during a Friday stump speech that he will continue to hammer President Donald Trump on his handling of the coronavirus pandemic as cases surge across the nation.

(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

2.) President Donald Trump rallied thousands of Florida seniors on Friday in an effort to boost voter turnout from this vital constituency in the crucial battleground state.

(Courthouse News photo/Alex Pickett)

3.) Senate Republicans are set to confirm Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court on Monday, a victory for President Donald Trump that will make history just days out from the 2020 election.

(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

4.) Roundup manufacturer Monsanto urged three Ninth Circuit judges on Friday to overturn a jury’s verdict finding the weed killer caused a California man’s cancer, arguing that the federal judge overseeing the trial allowed the jury to hear from an unreliable expert witness.

(Credit: Bayer AG)

Regional

5.) A lawyer for Johnny Depp was sent packing Friday after he was found to have breached a protective order in the actor’s Virginia court battle against his ex-wife Amber Heard.

(AP Photo/Matt Dunham)

6.) An appeals court panel sided with a conservative free speech group Friday and ruled a Detroit-area public transit authority’s ban on political speech in ads violates the First Amendment because such speech is not clearly defined.

(Photo via skeeze/Pixabay)

International

7.) Europe is once again the pandemic’s epicenter and from Lisbon to Moscow the story is largely the same: Infections are rising and nations are responding with new restrictions.

(AP Photo/Peter Morrison)

8.) New research released Friday shows that a sudden climate shift roughly 5,000 years ago resulted in a new seabird settlement that fundamentally changed the ecosystem of the Falkland Islands and points to a potentially uncertain future for the avian explorers.

(Credit: Dulcinea Groff)