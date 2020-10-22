Your Thursday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top eight CNS stories for today including Democrats boycotted the vote to advance President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court pick to the full Senate; Trump and Joe Biden are set to clash on stage for the last time; A panel of three federal judges ruled that the exclusion of undocumented immigrants from the 2020 census count is unlawful, and more.

National

1.) Saying they will not give the process “further legitimacy,” Senate Democrats boycotted the vote Thursday to advance President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court pick to the full Senate.

2.) With new debate rules and less than two weeks to go until Election Day, President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden are set to clash on stage for the last time Thursday night in Nashville, a city feeling the effects of the pandemic.

3.) A panel of three federal judges ruled Thursday that President Donald Trump’s memo excluding undocumented immigrants from the 2020 census count is unlawful, finding the U.S. Constitution mandates the enumeration of all people in the nation, not solely citizens.

4.) Contesting the new threshold for establishing proof of housing discrimination, two nonprofits argued Thursday that the change set to take effect next week will “set the clock back a half century in the fight for fair housing.”

5.) Fighting a two-front war against the border wall, the National Butterfly Center in South Texas has brought legal challenges against both the Trump administration and a group raising money for a privately funded wall.

Regional

6.) In a win for local law enforcement agencies, the Virginia Supreme Court on Thursday allowed the state’s largest police department to continue collecting license plate data picked up when cars drive by automated scanners.

7.) Three Ninth Circuit judges heard arguments Thursday over the constitutionality of an Oakland ordinance requiring landlords to pay relocation costs for tenants displaced by evictions when property owners move back in.

International

8.) Ferrari got the green light from the European Union’s high court Thursday to continue using the name of its iconic car, the Testarossa, even though the model has been discontinued.

