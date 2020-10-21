Your Wednesday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top eight CNS stories for today including the maker of OxyContin pleaded guilty to fraud and conspiracy and will pay more than $8 billion in fines; New polling in Iowa shows Democrats taking narrow leads in the presidential and Senate races; Conservatives rallying against the reelection of President Trump launched an ad campaign in Midwest battleground states that plays on an iconic Republican ad, and more.

Sign up for the CNS Top Eight, a roundup of the day’s top stories delivered directly to your inbox Monday through Friday.

National

1.) The maker of OxyContin pleaded guilty on Wednesday to three charges of fraud and conspiracy and will pay more than $8 billion in fines.

(AP Photo/Douglas Healey)

2.) A group of conservatives rallying against the reelection of President Trump launched an ad campaign Wednesday in the battleground states of Iowa, Ohio and Pennsylvania that plays on an iconic Republican ad.

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

3.) From his encouragement of the Proud Boys to his slowing of down the mail, the president’s threats to Election Day peace of mind are many and varied, Latino voters claim in a new lawsuit.

(Courthouse News photo/Erik De La Garza)

4.) The Trump administration’s failure to consider the Deepwater Horizon oil rig explosion in a recent assessment of the harm offshore drilling could do to endangered species triggered a lawsuit from a slew of conservationists Wednesday.

(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

5.) The defamation suit pitting President Donald Trump against a columnist he is accused of raping decades earlier hit a coronavirus-related snag Wednesday less than an hour before a court hearing.

(AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Regional

6.) New polling in the battleground state of Iowa shows Democrats taking narrow leads in the presidential and Senate races, suggesting a radical turnaround from President Donald Trump’s 9-point victory there in 2016.

(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

7.) Handing a loss to the Trump campaign, the full Fourth Circuit refused late Tuesday to roll back North Carolina’s extension to the deadline for tallying absentee ballots.

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

8.) The Trump administration’s rollback of environmental regulations has paved the way for a mining company to skirt federal permitting and commence a controversial project near Georgia’s Okefenokee Swamp.

(Stuart Tannehill/Florida Times-Union via AP)