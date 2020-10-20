Your Tuesday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top eight CNS stories for today including the Justice Department hit Google with a federal antitrust action; Joe Biden continues to hold on to his lead over President Donald Trump two weeks before Election Day; The fiancée of murdered Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi filed a lawsuit in Washington federal court blaming Saudi leaders for his death, and more.

National

1.) In a long-anticipated move, the U.S. Department of Justice hit Google with a federal antitrust action on Tuesday, accusing the tech giant of using its dominance over online searches to stifle competition and harm consumers.

(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

2.) With just two weeks to go before Election Day, former Vice President Joe Biden continues to hold on to his lead over President Donald Trump, with most voters saying they trust the former VP to handle the key issues dominating the election cycle in America.

(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

3.) Secretaries of state and media experts agree: it will take a while before the results of the 2020 general election are known.

(AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

4.) Finding strong indications of “bad faith” in the way Education Secretary Betsy DeVos denied 94% of student debt relief claims in recent months, a federal judge rejected a proposed settlement and fast-tracked a lawsuit over long delays in deciding borrower defense claims.

(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

Regional

5.) A Tennessee security company’s effort to recruit and deploy an armed and paid militia to Minnesota polling places made its way to federal court Tuesday, where two nonprofits accused the company of trying to intimidate voters.

(AP Photo/Jim Mone)

6.) New York accused an Amish church’s former cost-sharing partner on Tuesday of running an illegal insurance business that shortchanged some 40,000 enrollees who expected comprehensive health care plans.

(AP Photo/John Minchillo)

International

7.) The fiancée of murdered Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi filed a lawsuit in Washington federal court Tuesday blaming Saudi Arabia’s crown prince and over two dozen other Saudi officials for his 2018 killing.

(AP Photo/Emrah Gurel)

8.) A federal judge denied bail Tuesday to the former Mexican defense secretary who was arrested in the U.S. last week on drug-trafficking and money-laundering charges.

(AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)