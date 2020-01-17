Your Thursday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top eight CNS stories for today including the Senate prepared to weigh whether President Donald Trump should be removed from office; Lawmakers approved a new trade agreement between the U.S., Mexico and Canada; A federal watchdog said the White House broke the law by allowing Trump to freeze U.S. aid to Ukraine, and more.

Sign up for CNS Top Eight, a roundup of the day’s top stories delivered directly to your email Monday through Friday.

National

1.) The pageantry of the impeachment process is a rare event but one the nation is reacquainting itself with Thursday as the Senate prepares to weigh whether President Donald J. Trump should be removed from office.

2.) The Senate voted 89-10 on Thursday to send a new trade agreement between the U.S., Mexico and Canada to President Donald Trump’s desk.

3.) A federal watchdog concluded Thursday that the White House broke the law by allowing President Donald Trump to freeze U.S. aid to Ukraine so that he could put his own policy priorities before congressional ones.

4.) Fourteen states plus New York City and the District of Columbia brought a federal complaint Thursday over a new work requirement for food stamps that opponents say will strip benefits away from 700,000 Americans.

Regional

5.) The 30th Hawaii Legislature convened Wednesday with urgent calls by lawmakers to stem the exodus of Native Hawaiians from the islands and to protect the 214,000 of them – nearly half of their population – who live in poverty.

6.) Gun rights activists failed Thursday in their bid to overturn Governor Ralph Northam’s ban on all types of weapons on Virginia Capitol grounds at a pro-gun rally next week.

International

7.) Two journalists fined by an Italian court for defamation after they reported that a 1980 terror attack could have been prevented won damages Thursday for violations of their rights.

8.) A murder case stemming from the Bosnian War should be heard in a Croatian court, the European Court of Human Rights ruled Thursday.